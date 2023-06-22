How Thomas Brown and Frank Reich blended offensive philosophies

Brown said everything went as planned throughout OTAs and minicamp; the door was open to make alterations, and seeing the playbook come together has been a positive experience for them.

"Everything's going to always be a work in progress," Brown said. "So it's also really good to be able to get the amount of reps with our players, to get those guys acclimated to our system and how we're able to communicate it and also make some additional changes. As we kind of blend and build our offense from the ground up, that's been really exciting to see.

"But moving closer toward training camp, it's more about carving out roles for guys, trying to figure out who's going to be where, how to utilize certain personnel groupings, and also continue to evaluate what we have."

As a primarily all-new staff (offensive line coach James Campen and assistant Robert Kugler were retained from the previous regime), taking time to assess the roster, build through free agency, and select well in the draft was imperative. And Brown said he saw the work translated during the installation process.

"We spent a lot of time together in this room as an offensive unit evaluating the players that we had, guys we'd kind of end up onboarding, whether they were somewhere else before and watching their tape, trying to figure out how they fit into it," Brown said. "I think (with) some guys that hadn't been utilized in certain ways before, it's kind of been a mystery. But by and large, it's been what we expected. (Now) we're trying to figure out how to maximize these guys' careers and put them in the best spot to have success."

Conventional wisdom would indicate a multiple offense will utilize numerous skill players. And with a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young, the more weapons, the better.