Mandatory minicamp wraps with "positive energy"

Jackson's teammate and fellow corner Jaycee Horn is also expected to return for training camp after sustaining an ankle injury this spring. He missed the end of OTAs and all work during mandatory minicamp while in recovery.

"That guy's a hard worker," Jackson said of Horn. "So when it happens like that, you just take it and know he's going to get back right, and he'll be back with us for camp."

He shared Reich's evaluation of the buzz around the locker room, calling back to the eagerness he has witnessed around the new coaching staff and how much the team has already bonded through the early point of the year.

"Guys just actually want to be around each other," Jackson said. "It's hard, when you've got a team full of guys during OTAs, to get everybody to just want to be around each other because the schedule is shorter, guys are doing stuff outside of the building. But this team this year has been different.

"Guys are just wanting to come in, even on like off days, even days when we get out early. Guys are staying after, just building and sitting in the locker room talking. Just kind of building the stuff that's going to be important come November and December, you know that you get all that right now."

There's no reason to jump ahead, but Reich said he liked where the Panthers stood at the end of his offseason program. With plenty of work left for Spartanburg and beyond, he has gotten where he wanted to be with installations and player evaluation.

Now there's more to do on the horizon – even during the interim before training camp.