Jonathan Mingo signs his rookie deal

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have just one unsigned draft pick, after second-round wide receiver Jonathan Mingo signed his rookie deal Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver from Ole Miss was selected with the 39th overall pick in this year's draft. He's expected to be a weapon for fellow rookie Bryce Young, the Panthers' first overall selection, with the ability to gain yards after the catch and serve as a physical contributor.
He put up 1,758 yards on 112 catches with 12 touchdowns in his college career, averaging 15.7 yards per reception in 34 games as a Rebel.
Mingo comes to Carolina with a connection to wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, the father of fellow former Ole Miss receiver (and current Los Angeles Ram) Van Jefferson.
He's part of a wide receiver room highlighted by free-agent acquisitions Adam Thielen and DJ Chark Jr., as well as Terrace Marshall Jr., and Laviska Shenault Jr., which has progressed through OTAs.
Young is the only member of the draft class yet to sign his rookie deal.
View photos of Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, drafted by Carolina in the second round of the 2023 Draft.