"Confident" Cade Mays goes into second year with familiarity 

Mays, viewed as the kind of player that can slot in multiple places along the offensive line, is now poised to play a more significant role in year two – at least at the start – as one of the primary fill-in guards.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman has received the first wave of reps in Austin Corbett's place at right guard while the veteran recovers from an ACL tear sustained in last year's season finale. Mays was the person who came in for Corbett at New Orleans in January, and he's continued to grow at that spot along the line throughout the spring.

"That's been great for me to be able to learn there," Mays said of getting preseason reps at right guard. "And that's where I finished the season off after Corby got hurt last year. So stepping in there and being comfortable coming into it was big for me. Just building my confidence day after day, trying to get better at something every day."

He said that working alongside Bozeman, the sixth-year veteran who got to Carolina last year and earned the starting job at center as the season progressed, has benefited him.

Bozeman mentored Mays throughout his first year, and the two grew a friendship, which plays into on-field chemistry and contributed to Mays' overall adjustment to the NFL.