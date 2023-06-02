Ask The Old Guy: Putting the pieces together

I'm trying to understand the shift to primarily 3-4, so my ask is for confirmation and correction as you see fit. A lot of talk is that our want is still for another pass-rushing OLB opposite Mr. Burns. I remember when a lot of talk was that young Brian Burns needed more bulk to become an elite DE and justify his draft position, so many classified him as "Edge" instead of DE. With the BIG three we now have up front and Burns joining Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu on the next level, doesn't that make him the prototype Edge rusher? And hasn't the book on our Marquis Haynes Sr., Amaré Barno, and Brandon Smith been that they are exceptionally fast but small for DE (or MLB)? Doesn't that make them all strong candidates to flourish at the other Edge? And on plays when Jeremy Chinn slides up between LBs, Luvu is a fine Edge, and we don't even need one of those guys to be the hot hand? Am I misunderstanding Edge? Didn't our front-middle signees position us to make better use of the talent we already had (including Derrick Brown's rushing strength)?

Part B: wasn't our super fast CB project pick a few years ago -- Troy Pride? -- cut for an injury... what has become of him, and could he be a depth piece we need now? — Dean, Zionville, NC

As someone who words for a living, "edge" still makes me cringe from time to time because it's jargon. If people would just say what they meant in exactly as many words as necessary instead of trying to prove how smart they were by making up new and confusing ways to express simple ideas, we'd all be better off. I am not a multi-platform collaborative content specialist. I'm a writer. That means I write.

But I suppose if I was feeling charitable, I'd concede that the growing popularity of "edge" as draft jargon at least came from a good place, as the distinctions between 4-3 defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers aren't really what they used to be, and there's no use confusing people all spring who don't pay attention to college football anyway. It's short-hand for a "person who chases quarterbacks." Maybe we could make PWCQB a thing next.