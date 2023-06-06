Quarterbacks are back in black, and loving it

So equipment manager Don Toner and his staff — who are ready for anything on a moment's notice — quickly made the three jerseys so the quarterbacks would look good on Monday and beyond.

"Oh, man. They did well for us today," Corral said when asked about the equipment guys hooking them up. "Not just me, the whole group. Like Andy always says, keep people on their toes. Change up the swag a little here and there.

"All props to Andy, all his idea for sure. But they look good. We're going to stand out, regardless."

Dalton shrugged off any suggestion that he was any kind of a fashion plate but thought it was a small tweak that might help.

"We're staying in the color scheme, you know? You might as well make it look like part of the team than something different," the veteran quarterback said. "We'll end up wearing whatever the offense and defense aren't wearing. There are times when they'll switch the jerseys up, and we'll be in blue. I think it's a good look.