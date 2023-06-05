Veteran Shaq Thompson shares why he stayed at Carolina 

And general manager Scott Fitterer had the same comments to share about his conversations with Thompson before the reworked deal, pointing out his connection to the team, the area, and a selfless decision to stick around and make the arrangement work.

"He's a team leader, one of the most unselfish people I've been around," Fitterer said. "And he wanted to be here. It's important for him to be in Carolina. He loves Charlotte. He loves the Panthers. And when it came down to – we had a conversation. We sat down in the stadium, and we just talked, man-to-man, said, 'Hey, listen, what do you need? This is what we need.' We worked through it.

"I know he slept on it. He called me back, said, 'Hey, listen, this is what I'd like to do.' And I can't thank him enough. I mean, it's such a team-first move that he did, and a ton of respect for Shaq. He wanted to be here, and we made it work."

For Thompson himself, a lot of that naturally went back to his work with these teammates in the past and the hope to build more on the foundation he has cemented with the people here.