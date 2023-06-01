Hayden Hurst plans for practice return after offseason surgery

Jun 01, 2023 at 02:39 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Hayden Hurst
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Hayden Hurst was brought on to help bolster production at the tight end spot, and he'll start the early part of his transition to a new team Friday.

Hurst, who the Panthers picked up from the Bengals in free agency, hasn't been able to participate much through veteran minicamp and OTAs while he recovers from offseason groin surgery. But the 29-year-old veteran will be back running routes at the end of the week, head coach Frank Reich said after Thursday's practice.

He'll will be at a similar participation level to wide receiver DJ Chark Jr., who is recovering from foot/ankle surgery.

"We'll get them in – there won't be any team reps, but they're going to start getting some routes on air," Reich said. "Really no competitive stuff. But both those guys will get a little bit of that tomorrow."

Related Links

Hurst said Thursday that he's "feeling good" as he recovers from his procedure after Cincinnati fell in the AFC Championship game last January.

Hurst said he played through the injury all last year with the Bengals when he put up 414 yards on 52 receptions in 13 games.

"(I'm) just going through mechanically figuring out how to run healthy and all that stuff again," Hurst said. "But should be in walkthrough and routes on air tomorrow. So it's fun to get back out there, get back in the mix."

Hurst is going into his sixth year in the NFL and hasn't played a full season since 2020, when he played in all 16 games for the Falcons, starting nine and putting up a career-high 571 yards on 56 catches.

He's focused on maintaining his health at Carolina, and getting out on the practice field Friday is the first step to that.

"It's important to get out there, obviously knock the rust off and things like that," Hurst said. "I think that's what spring ball is for. But my goal right now is to get healthy. I want to play in all 17 games. I didn't do it last year, and it's a big goal of mine this year. So I'm just focused on getting healthy."

The Panthers signed Hurst to help bolster a tight end group consisting of Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci, and Stephen Sullivan, who combined for just 517 yards on 50 receptions all last season.

Paired with a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young, Hurst is poised to play a role in the Panthers' offense as the most experienced and productive pass-catching tight end on the roster.

"It's very tight end friendly," Hurst said of the Panthers' new offense. "When you're in the red zone, it's very tight end centric. I think everything kind of goes through that, especially when you have a young quarterback, so when you get the ball out quick, (tight ends are) the guys that are kind of your first sight of vision. So it's exciting to be in those progressions and those reads."

It all starts when he returns to the field, which happens tomorrow.

PHOTOS: Panthers carry on OTAs into June

Carolina kicked off the new month with more OTAs on Thursday.

230601 VMC_MD-141
1 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-531
2 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-255
3 / 28
230601 VMC_MD-272
4 / 28
230601 VMC_MD-258
5 / 28
230601 VMC_MD-267
6 / 28
230601 VMC_MD-196
7 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-216
8 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-250
9 / 28
230601 VMC_MD-160
10 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-153
11 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-193
12 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-126
13 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-148
14 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-128
15 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-139
16 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-100
17 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-113
18 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-102
19 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-115
20 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-119
21 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-092
22 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-536
23 / 28
230601 VMC_MD-75
24 / 28
230601 VMC_MD-534
25 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-535
26 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-532
27 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230601 VMC_MD-533
28 / 28
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Putting the pieces together

It's June, which means it's time for OTAs and overreactions to things we can't possibly know at the moment — and more of your questions about the future.

news

Brady Christensen's back on his feet, back to work

After settling in at left guard on a stable offensive line last season, Christensen's coming back from an injury in the regular season finale.

news

Former XFLer Jordan Thomas dives into defense

The former tight end is adjusting to a new role, at a position he hadn't played since his first year of high school.

news

Jeremy Chinn's busy offseason builds confidence on and off the field

The Panthers' defensive 'superhero' will see a flurry of new responsibilities in a new system, and he says he feels confident and excited for what's ahead.

news

First look: Panthers Blueprint

Here's the first glimpse of this offseason's expanded behind-the-scenes show, which details a franchise-altering spring — from new coaches to free agents to the No. 1 pick.

news

Jammie Robinson reuniting with Jaycee Horn at Carolina

Robinson and Horn played together for two seasons at South Carolina, and the Panthers' corner is excited about what the rookie safety can bring to the defense.

news

Panthers 2023 preseason dates and times are set

The Panthers will open the preseason at home against the Jets and close the preseason against the Lions at home.

news

New defense, same Derrick Brown

He might be a defensive end in a 3-4 system now, but coming off a career season, the Panthers lineman is trying to keep things simple.

news

Panthers legend Greg Olsen wins Sports Emmy

The former tight end won in the outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent category for his work calling games with Fox.

news

Matt Corral learning "patience" and "perspective"

Last year's third-round pick is third on the quarterback depth chart, but he said Monday he's excited to be here to continue to work with this coaching staff.

news

Bryce Young takes "gems" from meeting with Tom Brady

The Panthers' rookie quarterback met with the seven-time Super Bowl champion while he was in Los Angeles for NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Advertising