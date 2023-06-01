Hayden Hurst plans for practice return after offseason surgery

"(I'm) just going through mechanically figuring out how to run healthy and all that stuff again," Hurst said. "But should be in walkthrough and routes on air tomorrow. So it's fun to get back out there, get back in the mix."

Hurst is going into his sixth year in the NFL and hasn't played a full season since 2020, when he played in all 16 games for the Falcons, starting nine and putting up a career-high 571 yards on 56 catches.

He's focused on maintaining his health at Carolina, and getting out on the practice field Friday is the first step to that.