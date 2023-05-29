Jeremy Chinn's busy offseason builds confidence on and off the field

A top piece of advice Chinn learned? Everyone wants to play 15-plus years, but you never know what life or the league will bring, so plan for the future and set yourself up for success. Chinn is locked in for his immediate future in football, of course, but he said he enjoyed catching an early glimpse of what he could prepare for.

"It was crazy, because while I was there, a lot of people were talking like, 'Oh yeah, like this is – as I come to the end of my career,' but I feel like I'm at the beginning of my career. So I just feel like I kind of have one step ahead in that area. It was really cool just to be able to be in those positions and be in those rooms."

Chinn's heightened level of responsibility on the field in a new defense (adding to his role as a nickel and potentially adding more to his repertoire) parallels his sense of duty to use his platform as a professional athlete.

"(The career tour) was an opportunity just to really connect, get in front of their faces, put your name out there, and really just learn to use my platform and use the position that I'm in, being in the league, to really network."

Along similar lines, Chinn made progress in his charitable efforts this offseason. The Jeremy Chinn Foundation hosted its first Hearts for the Homeless reception in May, a fundraiser to support people and families affected by homelessness in the greater Charlotte area.

Chinn planned the event a year ago after launching his foundation geared toward a cause he has been attached to since moving to Charlotte. He initially started donating to various charities supported by Carolina sports legends, auctioning off a legend's jersey he'd wear to each home Panthers game.