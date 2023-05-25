Panthers 2023 preseason dates and times are set

May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
PreseasonDates_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE — Dates and times have been finalized for the Panthers' 2023 preseason games.

They'll open the preseason at Bank of America Stadium against the Jets on Saturday, Aug. 12, with a 4 p.m. kickoff.

Their lone away game in the preseason will be on Friday, Aug. 18, when they visit the New York Giants in a 7 p.m. game.

The Panthers will close the preseason at home against the Lions on Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m.

PreseasonDates_16x9

Of course, there will be football at Bank of America Stadium for three straight weekends in August, as area high school powers Northwestern High (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Providence Day School will square off in the inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

The first-ever high school football game played at the stadium will feature two of the top high school programs in the Carolinas, as Northwestern went 14-2 and advanced to the SCHSL Class AAAA state championship game last year, while Providence Day posted a 12-1 mark while winning its second straight NCISAA state championship. Northwestern has produced five first-round picks in the NFL Draft, while PDS is the alma mater of Panthers left tackle and 2022 first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu.

TV and streaming information for preseason games will be announced at a later date. Click here to purchase preseason tickets.

Related Content

news

New defense, same Derrick Brown

He might be a defensive end in a 3-4 system now, but coming off a career season, the Panthers lineman is trying to keep things simple.

news

Panthers legend Greg Olsen wins Sports Emmy

The former tight end won in the outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent category for his work calling games with Fox.

news

Matt Corral learning "patience" and "perspective"

Last year's third-round pick is third on the quarterback depth chart, but he said Monday he's excited to be here to continue to work with this coaching staff.

news

Bryce Young takes "gems" from meeting with Tom Brady

The Panthers' rookie quarterback met with the seven-time Super Bowl champion while he was in Los Angeles for NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

news

Jonathan Mingo building on good first impression

Panthers wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said "the sky's the limit" for their second-round pick from this year's draft.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Time to get to work

The Panthers have done the heavy lifting of putting together a roster. Now they're seeing how all these new pieces fit together on the practice field.

news

Panthers release two players

The team waived quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams, leaving some roster spots as they head into OTAs next week.

news

Inside Josh McCown's process of evaluating QBs, Bryce Young

The Panthers' first-year quarterbacks coach dove into how he watches film and broke down what he liked about Carolina's rookie QB before he was the first overall pick.

news

Offensive line coach James Campen: "We're making bigger strides early"

Carolina offensive line coach James Campen likes the work he has seen so far from veterans and rookies along the line.

news

Ejiro Evero has seen "great improvement" in early offseason program

The Panthers' first-year defensive coordinator also shared his thoughts on Jeremy Chinn, and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown discussed the playbook.

news

Panthers add to roster after rookie minicamp

The team signed three players who were here over the weekend on a tryout basis, among other moves on Tuesday.

Advertising