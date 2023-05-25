Panthers 2023 preseason dates and times are set

Of course, there will be football at Bank of America Stadium for three straight weekends in August, as area high school powers Northwestern High (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Providence Day School will square off in the inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

The first-ever high school football game played at the stadium will feature two of the top high school programs in the Carolinas, as Northwestern went 14-2 and advanced to the SCHSL Class AAAA state championship game last year, while Providence Day posted a 12-1 mark while winning its second straight NCISAA state championship. Northwestern has produced five first-round picks in the NFL Draft, while PDS is the alma mater of Panthers left tackle and 2022 first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu.