New defense, same Derrick Brown

Another part of the reason Brown has downplayed the transition is that when they go to their nickel defense and sub packages (where NFL defenses spend most of their time anyway), he'll be back in a familiar four-man front. But he said he'd done enough throughout his career here and at Auburn that the shift isn't as significant as it might seem.

And especially now, during the time of year when it's hard for linemen to accurately gauge how different something will or won't be.

Working during the non-contact days of OTAs when they're not in full pads gives them the time to learn the new terminology, but Brown said he was eager to get to Spartanburg in July, when the real work begins.

"Just adapting, learning, re-learning the plan," he said. "It's one thing to work offseason practice against bags and stuff, but to be able to get live bodies, man, that's what it's all about. You know, I think the big thing for us is getting this new defense in, getting that chemistry with our coaches. And you know, of course, I mean, that's the big thing. We've had good OTAs, so to be honest, I look forward to rolling into camp with that."