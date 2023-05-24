New defense, same Derrick Brown

May 24, 2023 at 03:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Derrick Brown

CHARLOTTE — For Derrick Brown, the notation next to his name on the roster might be different this year.

But even though he's listed as a defensive end as the Panthers convert to a 3-4 defense, he's not really sweating the difference.

"I'm still a D-tackle, man," Brown said with a laugh after a recent practice. "I mean, we've got fronts that might look different, but you know, I still think like a D-tackle.

"You just have to be able to do it all. That's all. I'm not even looking for the title, so I still think like a DT at the end of the day."

While Brown might downplay the difference, the subtle changes the Panthers are making could allow him to build on his best season.

Last year, playing as a true, one-gap interior rusher, he had his best season. His 67 tackles were tied a franchise record for most by a defensive lineman (alongside Mike Rucker in 2002), and he batted down seven passes, a career-high and the third-most by a Panthers lineman in a single season. There was also his first career interception, and being named the team's NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee made it memorable in many aspects.

Related Links

So from that perspective, keeping things consistent makes sense. But this defensive staff thinks there are ways for Brown to add to an already good resume.

New defensive line coach Todd Wash said they're going to align Brown wider at times in the base defense, splitting him out over a tackle. That will require an adjustment, and Brown will be asked to cover more gaps than he has previously.

But rather than slowing him down, they think that can add to what Brown is already capable of.

"I think right now, everybody out there understands, he's a great run defender," Wash said of Brown. "He's big, strong, stout, and he can play all the positions across the board. The biggest thing we're going to start working on is the pass-rush side of things. He's a big athlete. He's 330 pounds, but he has the ability and speed and explosiveness to get on the edges of guards. That's the biggest thing we're working on.

"But before that can even happen, we talk in our room about you have to earn the right to rush the quarterback. We have to do a good job of stopping the run, and then we get Derrick even better than he is right now vs. the pass."

Another part of the reason Brown has downplayed the transition is that when they go to their nickel defense and sub packages (where NFL defenses spend most of their time anyway), he'll be back in a familiar four-man front. But he said he'd done enough throughout his career here and at Auburn that the shift isn't as significant as it might seem.

And especially now, during the time of year when it's hard for linemen to accurately gauge how different something will or won't be.

Working during the non-contact days of OTAs when they're not in full pads gives them the time to learn the new terminology, but Brown said he was eager to get to Spartanburg in July, when the real work begins.

"Just adapting, learning, re-learning the plan," he said. "It's one thing to work offseason practice against bags and stuff, but to be able to get live bodies, man, that's what it's all about. You know, I think the big thing for us is getting this new defense in, getting that chemistry with our coaches. And you know, of course, I mean, that's the big thing. We've had good OTAs, so to be honest, I look forward to rolling into camp with that."

The position group also gets a shot of energy from Wash, an NFL veteran who brings an energy to practice to match many of the young players he's working with, and it was something Brown noticed right away.

Derrick Brown, Todd Wash

"He's a very loud cat," Brown said of his new position coach. "So every single day, he's pushing us, pushing us. And that's what we need.

"He wants us to definitely be in shape and be able to play as many plays as you can. So at the end of the day, that helps all of us."

And as encouraging as all the early signs are, Brown has stayed matter-of-fact about it all — whether it's coming off a career year or the change at hand. He's one of the steadier players on this defense in terms of both production and temperament, so that's not a surprise.

After spending his career listed one way, being known by a different two-letter designation isn't that big of a deal.

"Think about it like this, man; if I let that get in, if I worry about that, then no season will be productive, right?" he replied when asked about the change in systems. "I mean, I'm looking forward to getting down to Wofford, going to war with these guys, and trying to implement this new defense."

Derrick Brown

Related Content

news

Panthers legend Greg Olsen wins Sports Emmy

The former tight end won in the outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent category for his work calling games with Fox.

news

Matt Corral learning "patience" and "perspective"

Last year's third-round pick is third on the quarterback depth chart, but he said Monday he's excited to be here to continue to work with this coaching staff.

news

Bryce Young takes "gems" from meeting with Tom Brady

The Panthers' rookie quarterback met with the seven-time Super Bowl champion while he was in Los Angeles for NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

news

Jonathan Mingo building on good first impression

Panthers wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said "the sky's the limit" for their second-round pick from this year's draft.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Time to get to work

The Panthers have done the heavy lifting of putting together a roster. Now they're seeing how all these new pieces fit together on the practice field.

news

Panthers release two players

The team waived quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams, leaving some roster spots as they head into OTAs next week.

news

Inside Josh McCown's process of evaluating QBs, Bryce Young

The Panthers' first-year quarterbacks coach dove into how he watches film and broke down what he liked about Carolina's rookie QB before he was the first overall pick.

news

Offensive line coach James Campen: "We're making bigger strides early"

Carolina offensive line coach James Campen likes the work he has seen so far from veterans and rookies along the line.

news

Ejiro Evero has seen "great improvement" in early offseason program

The Panthers' first-year defensive coordinator also shared his thoughts on Jeremy Chinn, and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown discussed the playbook.

news

Panthers add to roster after rookie minicamp

The team signed three players who were here over the weekend on a tryout basis, among other moves on Tuesday.

news

Panthers return INSPIHER Podcast for third season

The upcoming season will continue to highlight inspiring women across the Carolinas who are leaders within the community.

Advertising