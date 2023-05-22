Matt Corral learning "patience" and "perspective"

"We had a great conversation with Matt the other day," Reich said, adding that he didn't want to get too specific about the talk. "Matt's got a great attitude about it. His perspective is what it needs to be. And you know, my only two cents that I would say would be, you've got to play the long game; it's a long season, it's a long career. Just do the next right thing, get better every day, work hard out of practice, learn this offense, execute, and be a good teammate; you can play in this league a long time. And this is the same for every player at every position; you do that, and then be ready when your opportunity comes. And make the most of it."

For now, that means increased reps in practice. The Panthers released Jacob Eason last week to get the depth chart down to three quarterbacks, and Reich said that was intentionally done to get more work for Corral. Last year, reps in practice were sparse before his injury when he was one of four (or five at times), but now, there's more work. Reich said they might add a fourth quarterback when they get to training camp, but they wanted more chances for Corral to practice, and said he's likely to play extended reps in the preseason as well (something he didn't get last year).

So after pushing through a year of "uncertainty," he now uses the word "blessed" to describe his situation, saying he was "in it for the long haul" even though the team picked another quarterback they have long-range plans for.

He realized this was coming as soon as they made the trade for the top pick in March. And Young's someone he's known for years from their California background.

Would he prefer to be atop the depth chart? Probably so. But after the year he went through, he also learned which things are in his power to change and which things aren't.