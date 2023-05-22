Jonathan Mingo building on good first impression

On the field, Mingo takes pride in what he can do when he gets the ball.

He said his ability to extend plays, like turning a 5-yard hitch into a touchdown, is the kind of production he feels will pair well with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

"I feel like once I get the ball … the first person shouldn't bring me down," Mingo said. "I feel like it's always going to be hard to bring me down."

He'll share a link to Young as the second player selected by the Panthers in the same draft, and head coach Frank Reich said he saw the two already building a connection early in rookie minicamp.

Mingo and Young were on opposite sides in the SEC, with Ole Miss playing Alabama every season. Mingo never won in a game against Young, but now their progress in the NFL is tied together. And he's working to help them both improve.

"I've been on the opposite side of Bryce for the last few years, so I'm 0-2 against him," Mingo said. "It's finally a blessing to be on his side. But we just got to keep building our chemistry, just trying to help the team win. It's just keep practicing and make each other better. He's making me better. I'm making him better."

And as for Mingo, Jefferson is impressed with the early work his rookie receiver has already put in – a sign of what could be to come.