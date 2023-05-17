Offensive line coach James Campen: "We're making bigger strides early"

That's not to neglect an obvious damper – the Panthers' two starting guards sustained injuries in last season's finale. And while Brady Christensen has participated in a limited capacity throughout voluntary veteran minicamp and offseason workouts following ankle surgery, Austin Corbett's ACL tear has him on a long road to recovery.

Campen said they're moving forward from the injuries, and he's excited about the competition for spots across the line. Without knowing who will be available to what extent for training camp and beyond, Campen has focused on developing the group as a whole.

And yes, there are plenty of guards to instruct for a shot in potential fill-in roles.

Zavala impressed everyone from general manager Scott Fitterer to the area scouts in this draft cycle, Campen said, and he checked boxes as an aggressive finisher throughout. Cade Mays has the benefit of a year in the system, though their relative health meant he didn't get many reps (other than as a fullback) last season.

But they're not the only ones with potential in the middle. Campen said he also sees potential in third-year guard Deonte Brown and undrafted free agent signings Nash Jensen, J.D. DiRenzo, and Ricky Lee.

And the new guys in town have been doing the work outside the building too.

"There's a lot of good ballplayers right there in the middle," Campen said. "It's going to be a lot of fun to see how it shakes it because they're all competitive. They're all tough. …