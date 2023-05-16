Panthers add to roster after rookie minicamp

May 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers came out of last weekend's rookie minicamp with a better idea about a few prospects and added three of them to the roster Tuesday.

The Panthers signed three former XFL players who participated on a tryout basis over the weekend, along with two other moves.

The team added outside linebacker Jordan Thomas (who also worked at tight end), wide receiver Gary Jennings, and defensive end Antwuan Jackson after watching them over the weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Thomas stood out during camp, though he doesn't have a set position. A former sixth-round pick of the Texans out of Mississippi State, he was in Colts camp in 2021 with head coach Frank Reich. He's also spent time with the Cardinals, Patriots, and Lions, and was most recently in the XFL, where he switched to defense.

Jennings, who played at West Virginia, was also in the XFL, and was on the Colts offseason roster in 2021. He has also spent time with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Ravens, Dolphins, and Seahawks.

Jackson, who played at Ohio State, was in camp with the Giants last offseason.

They also signed wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, a former sixth-round pick of the Bills out of Houston, who has also spent time with the Browns, and safety Vernon Scott, who has been with the Packers for the last three seasons.

They signed undrafted rookie tackle BJ Wilson Monday. The 6-foot-6, 337-pound Wilson played at Division II Quincy University last year and is coming off a late-season torn Achilles. But prior to the injury, he was invited to the East-West Shrine game, so he was on the scouting radar.

