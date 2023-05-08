Four months in: Austin Corbett's hunger grows with another challenge

Things got a little more interesting on Saturday when the Panthers used a fourth-round pick on guard Chandler Zavala.

A team always needs depth, and Corbett understands he's the reason for that. Since he might not be ready for the regular season opener, someone has to be. And even though he wants the team to do well, it still works on your psyche a little bit when a new guy walks in the door who does what you do and does it on two good knees.

At least it helped that he had a distraction. Corbett and left guard Brady Christensen were together at the zMAX Dragway that Saturday, watching the four-wide drag racing action.

"Weekends are free time, right? So we enjoy it," he said.

They were glancing at their phones every now and then, but it was some downtime with one of his close friends. They certainly weren't listening to the commentary since it's so thunderously loud there. If they were, they might have been a little worried, because the immediate talk was about Zavala's readiness, the C-word ("compete"), and the realities of Corbett's injury. But the same professionalism that causes Corbett to eat right when he's well, to sleep when there are things he'd rather do, and to work out religiously also keeps him in balance at times like these.

He's already been traded once, cast aside by the team that drafted him 33rd overall. It worked out OK for him; he won a Super Bowl with the Rams and earned a lucrative free-agent deal here. So he gets the business, and he's able to teach Christensen about it in real-time.