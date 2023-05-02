Ask The Old Guy: Come together

------------------------------------------------------

Wow, what a weekend! What a great draft again; major love to our GM Scott Fitterer and our coaching staff! I will admit I am always hopeful before our season starts, but I am REALLY hopeful and excited for this upcoming season! I think we again got some great guys in free agency and this weekend from the actual draft and the guys we picked up after the official draft was over Saturday, and I can't wait to see it all come together in September.

I read all the opinions and the SI article calling him "the outlier" and have been nervous about Bryce's height, like a lot of our fanbase. But the more I read about, listen to interviews of Bryce, and read what our coaches have said about him, I am very on board with our new quarterback. I am most impressed with Bryce's faith and can't help but think about a certain WR (Cooper Kupp) who was not supposed to be able to have the season he had in 2021-22. I don't know if Bryce will be anything like that, especially in his first season, but I am very excited to see what this young man can do. I know it is early, but my question is do you feel like our guys are supportive and excited? Are they in on Bryce despite him being the "the outlier"? Thanks for all you do, Darin. — Alyson, Wake Forest, NC

See what I mean? Also, Alyson was once named FOTM for the simple act of being in a good mood, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.

The concerns about Bryce Young's size are legitimate. I mean, he's not tall (source, my two eyes). But that's also the only real concern. He's done the thing, and he's good at it, and they didn't break him into a million pieces in the SEC. Nothing's a sure thing. Cam Newton came from another planet to the NFL, was once hit by a literal truck and was laying there smiling when the paramedics arrived, and kept playing until the physical toll became too much for him. And he's giant. Once normal-sized human Drew Brees got over that one shoulder thing, he played for another 15 years. Go figure.