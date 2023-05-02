Bryce Young to wear No. 9 as a Panther

May 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
BryceYoung_Jersey_Wide

CHARLOTTE – Carolina's first overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young, will officially wear jersey No. 9 as a Panther.

Young continues with the jersey number that he wore at Alabama where he won the Heisman Trophy and finished second in Alabama history in passing yards (8,356) and passing touchdowns (80).

Current Panthers quarterback Matt Corral will move from No. 9 to No. 2, a jersey number he requested prior to this year's draft and wore at Ole Miss and in high school.

Young is just the third quarterback that Carolina has drafted in the first round, joining Kerry Collins (1995, fifth overall) and Cam Newton (2011, first overall).

Orders for Young jerseys are now being taken online at the Panthers Team Store. Click here to access and order your jersey.

The rest of the 2023 rookie class have also gotten new numbers with Jonathan Mingo wearing No. 15, DJ Johnson wearing No. 52, Chandler Zavala wearing No. 62 and Jammie Robinson wearing No. 22.

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Come together

Seeing the crowd ready to embrace the start of the Bryce Young era was really something, and you had plenty of questions in the wake of this year's draft.

news

Jammie Robinson agrees to terms on rookie contract

The fifth-round safety agreed to a four-year contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.

news

Panthers pick up Derrick Brown's fifth-year option

The defensive lineman is coming off a career season, and will move to defensive end in the new 3-4 scheme of coordinator Ejiro Evero.

news

Grading the Panthers' 2023 Draft Class

Read what national media sources wrote about the Panthers' full set of picks in the 2023 Draft.

news

2023 Draft Day 3 Transcripts

Read what Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich, and draft picks had to say during the final day of the NFL Draft.

news

Panthers agree to terms with undrafted rookies

The group includes a number of local prospects, and helps fill in the depth chart after they chose six players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2023

The Panthers selected Bryce Young first in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

With draft in the books, the Panthers turn attention to competition

They addressed a number of key spots throughout the weekend, and head coach Frank Reich said he's excited to see guys compete for jobs under a new staff.

news

Panthers select safety Jammie Robinson out of Florida State in fifth round

Robinson was a two-time All-ACC first team selection that played at Florida State and South Carolina in his career.

news

Panthers pick NC State guard Chandler Zavala in fourth round

Zavala reunites with former teammate Ikem Ekwonu along the Panthers offensive line.

news

Grading the Panthers second and third round picks

Read what the national media said about Carolina's second and third picks.

Advertising