Frank Reich looks to "build the foundation" after rookie minicamp

"I've just found over the years – everyone gets really excited," Reich said. "You've got your team; you're feeling very optimistic about what this team is going to look like, the results you think you're going to get.

"But experience tells me, just make expectations more centered around getting prepared. Don't get caught up in the trap of, 'How many games are we going to win? Who do we play, and when?' That stuff will come. Everybody thinks they know where they are right now. Everybody thinks they have the answers. … You don't know much."

What the Panthers do have is their first overall quarterback, Bryce Young, who Reich said "looked the part" on his first day of minicamp Friday and continued to impress on day two. They have four other draft picks, including second-rounder Jonathan Mingo, who built upon chemistry with his fellow rookie quarterback during Saturday's rookie minicamp.

Reich said they kept it simple across Friday and Saturday, introducing new players to schemes and matching their coaching philosophies to what they've seen on film. He said he didn't see many "mental mistakes" from their rookies or tryout players, which helped make the two days productive.