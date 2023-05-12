Bryce Young "looked the part" on first day of rookie minicamp 

Reich said he already senses early chemistry between Young and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, the Panthers' second-round pick. The two played against each other in college (Young's Alabama and Mingo's Mississippi are both in the SEC West) and have taken the time to communicate since being drafted by Carolina.

"He's just very poised, relaxed, smooth," Mingo said. "He doesn't think too much; he just goes out there and has fun. He's got (a) nice touch to his ball, relaxed. Nice spin. (It's) just fun playing with Bryce."

Aside from his positive individual day, Young also showed some early leadership qualities at rookie minicamp.

"I thought Bryce did not only a good job with himself, but really just commanding the huddle," Reich said. "Keeping everybody loose, keeping everybody dialed into what we were doing."

Young's nature keeps him grounded through the praise and the pressure.

He stood in front of reporters after his first practice as a Panther, expressed gratitude for coaches and how they communicate, and maintained a mature outlook on the learning process.