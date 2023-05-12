Panthers announce 2023 schedule

Carolina's bye week falls in Week 7 this year. It's the Panthers' first Week 7 bye since 2019; they've been idle in Week 13 for the past three seasons.

The Panthers will return to Bank of America Stadium for two straight weeks after the bye. First overall draft pick Bryce Young will face the two other first-round quarterbacks from this year's draft class in back-to-back weeks. C.J. Stroud and the Texans come to Charlotte on Oct. 29 for a 1 p.m. kickoff before Anthony Richardson and the Colts (the team Reich used to coach) travel on Nov. 5 for a 4:05 p.m. game.

They're back on the road in Week 10 for their second primetime game, facing the Bears in Thursday Night Football on Nov. 9. Carolina will see former wide receiver DJ Moore for the first time since he was traded to acquire the No. 1 pick in this year's draft from Chicago.

Carolina will come back to Bank of America Stadium in Week 11 to host the Cowboys at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The Panthers then embark on a three-week road tour after Thanksgiving, starting with a Nov. 26 matchup at Tennessee. They'll start off December with some mild weather and divisional matchups at Tampa Bay on Dec. 3, and they'll stay down south for a Dec. 10 game at New Orleans.

Carolina returns to Bank of America Stadium in Week 15 to host the Falcons. Date and time are to be determined.

The Panthers will then play at home on Christmas Eve for the second straight season, hosting the Packers at 1 p.m. in Week 16. Last year, Carolina celebrated the holiday season with a 37-23 win over the Lions on Dec. 24 in the coldest home game in franchise history.

Carolina's last road trip comes on New Year's Eve, traveling to Jacksonville for a Dec. 31 matchup. The Panthers will conclude the regular season at Bank of America Stadium for the first time since 2020 with a Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers. All Week 18 game times and dates are to be determined.

The preseason slate starts with both New York teams, as the Jets travel to Bank of America Stadium in the first week of games and the Panthers head up to play the Giants next. Carolina will close the preseason with a home matchup against Detroit. All dates and times for preseason games will be announced at a later date.