Panthers announce 2023 schedule

May 11, 2023 at 08:01 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers will begin a new season in 2023 with a road trip, kicking off their inaugural year under head coach Frank Reich with the first of back-to-back divisional matchups.

Carolina starts up at Atlanta on Sept. 10, their first season opener away from Bank of America Stadium since 2017.

The Panthers' trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium last year took two overtime periods to end in a 37-34 loss. They beat the Falcons on Thursday Night Football two weeks later to split their 2022 series.

The Panthers play their first game at home in primetime, hosting the Saints for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2. It's the first time the Panthers have headlined Monday Night Football since December 2018, and the first time their home opener has been in primetime since 2004 against the Packers.

Quarterback Andy Dalton will see his former team for the first time since coming to Carolina in free agency. It's the third season in a row that the Panthers' home opener correlates in a meeting with a current quarterback's former team (Sam Darnold faced the Jets in 2021; Baker Mayfield played the Browns in 2022).

The Panthers take their longest trip in Week 3, traveling to Seattle for the second consecutive season. Carolina won last year's matchup at Lumen Field, claiming a 30-24 victory over the Seahawks in December.

The Panthers will open October with another home game against the Vikings on Oct. 1 before a two-game road stretch in Weeks 5 and 6. They'll go north to Detroit on Oct. 8 before heading south to Miami on Oct. 15.

Schedule_8.5x11

Carolina's bye week falls in Week 7 this year. It's the Panthers' first Week 7 bye since 2019; they've been idle in Week 13 for the past three seasons.

The Panthers will return to Bank of America Stadium for two straight weeks after the bye. First overall draft pick Bryce Young will face the two other first-round quarterbacks from this year's draft class in back-to-back weeks. C.J. Stroud and the Texans come to Charlotte on Oct. 29 for a 1 p.m. kickoff before Anthony Richardson and the Colts (the team Reich used to coach) travel on Nov. 5 for a 4:05 p.m. game.

They're back on the road in Week 10 for their second primetime game, facing the Bears in Thursday Night Football on Nov. 9. Carolina will see former wide receiver DJ Moore for the first time since he was traded to acquire the No. 1 pick in this year's draft from Chicago.

Carolina will come back to Bank of America Stadium in Week 11 to host the Cowboys at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The Panthers then embark on a three-week road tour after Thanksgiving, starting with a Nov. 26 matchup at Tennessee. They'll start off December with some mild weather and divisional matchups at Tampa Bay on Dec. 3, and they'll stay down south for a Dec. 10 game at New Orleans.

Carolina returns to Bank of America Stadium in Week 15 to host the Falcons. Date and time are to be determined.

The Panthers will then play at home on Christmas Eve for the second straight season, hosting the Packers at 1 p.m. in Week 16. Last year, Carolina celebrated the holiday season with a 37-23 win over the Lions on Dec. 24 in the coldest home game in franchise history.

Carolina's last road trip comes on New Year's Eve, traveling to Jacksonville for a Dec. 31 matchup. The Panthers will conclude the regular season at Bank of America Stadium for the first time since 2020 with a Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers. All Week 18 game times and dates are to be determined.

The preseason slate starts with both New York teams, as the Jets travel to Bank of America Stadium in the first week of games and the Panthers head up to play the Giants next. Carolina will close the preseason with a home matchup against Detroit. All dates and times for preseason games will be announced at a later date.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 p.m. tonight.

Watch the NFL Network's schedule release show at 8 p.m. for coverage from around the league.

Click here to view/download the schedule.

2023 opponents by week

View photos from the last time the Panthers played each of this season's opponents.

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons
1 / 17

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 2 vs. New Orleans Saints
2 / 17

Week 2 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3 at Seattle Seahawks
3 / 17

Week 3 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings
4 / 17

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chanelle Smith-Walker
Week 5 at Detroit Lions
5 / 17

Week 5 at Detroit Lions

Duane Burleson/AP
Week 6 at Miami Dolphins
6 / 17

Week 6 at Miami Dolphins

Chanelle Smith-Walker
Week 8 vs. Houston Texans
7 / 17

Week 8 vs. Houston Texans

Bob Leverone/AP
Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts
8 / 17

Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Bob Leverone/AP
Week 10 at Chicago Bears
9 / 17

Week 10 at Chicago Bears

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys
10 / 17

Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarn/AP
Week 12 at Tennessee Titans
11 / 17

Week 12 at Tennessee Titans

James Kenney/AP
Week 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 17

Week 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Week 14 at New Orleans Saints
13 / 17

Week 14 at New Orleans Saints

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons
14 / 17

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers
15 / 17

Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers

NFL Photos
Week 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars
16 / 17

Week 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Week 18 at vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 17

Week 18 at vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Panthers single-game tickets are now on sale

Fans can now purchase tickets to single games in the 2023 season.

news

Facts and Figures: 2023 Schedule

The Panthers start the 2023 season on the road at Atlanta.

news

Panthers re-sign offensive lineman Michael Jordan

Jordan returns to bring depth along the offensive line.

news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Johnson

The Panthers' new outside linebacker came to a deal after they traded up to get him in the third round of this year's draft.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Cam Erving

The veteran tackle brings some experience — and veteran wisdom — back to an offensive line that is expected to be a strength of a new offense.

news

2023 NFL schedule to be released on May 11

The schedule will be announced at 8 p.m., while single-game tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 p.m.

news

Chandler Zavala agrees to terms on rookie deal

The guard from N.C. State will help the Panthers with offensive line depth while their starting guards recover from late-season injuries.

news

Four months in: Austin Corbett's hunger grows with another challenge

The Panthers right guard is still not balanced out in his recovery from knee surgery, and now he has to balance with a new guy coming in trying to take his job.

news

Panthers extend efforts in Germany with Johnny Hekker's live draft pick announcement

The Panthers continued to promote their brand in Germany with punter Johnny Hekker's live draft pick announcement of Carolina's fourth-round selection in Frankfurt.

news

Panthers celebrate annual Keep Pounding Day of giving around the region

The Carolina Panthers spent Friday giving back to communities in Charlotte, Fort Bragg, and Camden, South Carolina, in honor of their fifth annual Keep Pounding Day.

news

My View: Getting practice at practice

Digital intern Myicha Drakeford worked on her photography skills this week during workouts.

Advertising