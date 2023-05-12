Chandler Zavala "stayed hungry" en route to NFL future

"The biggest thing about my son is he wants to help everybody, and he always puts himself last," Demetrio said. "I'm the same way. He always wants to take care of everybody. He was like, 'I'm going to take care of you. I want you to stop working, and I want to take care of you because you have just been taking care of everybody else your whole life, but nobody's ever taken care of you.'"

Chandler's role in the NFL is a step toward that future. But first, he has to make the most of the opportunity.

The day his son was drafted to the Panthers, Demetrio called to share in the pride and joy of the moment, counting the blessings. But after all, Chandler reached one part of his goal. Now, he has to seize it.

And Demetrio isn't going to let his son forget to stay hungry.