Steve Smith Sr. shares wisdom, joins in at rookie minicamp

"I love the attitude he brought to the game," Mingo said about Smith. "If there's one receiver in the league you didn't want to mess with, it was Steve Smith. He didn't play. He played like a running back after the catch; you can see his toughness and meanness. You can just look at him and see he's all about business. He doesn't play, so it's a blessing just to talk it up, chop it up (about) ball with him. He gave me the ins and outs, just trying to help me become a better football player."

Head coach Frank Reich proudly grinned when he was asked about Smith's minicamp attendance, sharing the hope that he'd continue to stop by practices.

"I love to see Steve out there," Reich said. "You can just feel his energy. (He) got involved in a little drill workout there. That was great. Had him say a few words to the guys afterwards. He just speaks, and it's like, 'OK, this guy's got some presence.' What he says is going to carry weight with those guys.

"And I liked what he said, pushing the guys. Like, 'Let's go. I mean, this is a great opportunity you have, but we've got to go harder. We've got to be on top of our game.' It's kind of cool that we get him here, and hope to see a lot of him out here."