DeShawn Williams previews new 3-4 scheme under Ejiro Evero 

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams is one of the most familiar with Evero's defense, having played for him last year in Denver. At 30 years old, Williams admitted it's been "weird" to become one of the oldest guys in the room (along with Henry Anderson), but he also knows that his familiarity with Evero and his scheme is beneficial to his teammates learning the ropes.

"(If) guys have questions, I kind of feel like an extra coach on the field," Williams said. "Guys asking me, 'What do I need to do on this defense?'"

At the same time, Williams is a staunch advocate for Evero's style personally. For one, he said he liked it because he "balled out" with the Broncos under him last year, becoming a consistent starter for the first time in his career with 15 starts and appearances in all 17 games.

Williams finished 2022 in Denver with 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits – all career highs – with 37 total tackles.

As someone who knows the defense they're installing here, Williams called it "scary." And he sees it as a net benefit for everyone involved at the front of the defense, listing all of his teammates as benefactors in Evero's scheme.