Reviewing "Draft Day," from a Panthers angle

But ironically, Weaver could've helped many of his problems by being a better communicator – and perhaps hiring a group of scouts that had prepared a bit more on the consensus top quarterback before the afternoon of the draft. Or a head coach that didn't antagonize him. This group really was researching their No. 1 prospect with less than 10 hours to go before they made their choice. And that was, for lack of a better word, a choice.

That's why I was relieved to be watching a movie filled with chaos around the first overall pick, knowing that I've covered a team that has covered its bases long before the day of the draft. Yes, rolling deep into multiple pro days, emphasizing the process, focusing on conviction, and eventually arriving at a consensus will probably result in lower blood pressures than any of the poor characters in "Draft Day" felt when they turned in their No. 1 selection.

I'm not writing this with a naïve view that wild things won't happen. But my goodness, the rollercoaster of this movie wouldn't be conducive to a healthy life. And from what I've been witnessing throughout the pre-draft process here at Carolina, the prep work should create at least some peace around Bank of America Stadium than they had in "Draft Day."