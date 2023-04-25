Veterans return for first day of voluntary minicamp

Carolina had close to full attendance for the first day of voluntary minicamp, which is a positive. But not yet having your first-round rookie quarterback isn't necessarily a negative, Reich said, since they're all learning a new system. Brown wrapped up designing an all-new playbook just before players reported a couple of weeks ago, anyway.

"It's new to the whole team; it's not just going to be new to the rookie quarterback," Reich said. "We're all kind of starting from the ground floor up. Really, the vets get a couple of weeks ahead of the rookies, but they'll come in and catch up quickly."

A key missing player from Tuesday's minicamp opener was outside linebacker Brian Burns, who had ankle surgery last week but will be back by training camp. He's one of multiple former defensive ends in the Panthers' former scheme that will move to an outside linebacker role in Evero's new 3-4 look – an adjustment that includes a shift to standing up for Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., and Amaré Barno.

It's worth noting that there were bits of the scheme when Phil Snow was defensive coordinator last season, but this will be mostly new for incumbent players.

It's part of the reason Reich sees this week as "really beneficial" for the veterans who can participate and for players to be excited for what's to come.

"It's a big deal; it's a big transition, particularly for a couple guys," Reich said. "Like Yetur, him moving to outside linebacker, and others. I think EJ and his staff are doing a great job of kind of cutting it piece by piece. So if I'm a player, I can kind of hear it broken down piece by piece, then we kind of put it all together.