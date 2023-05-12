Panthers reveal full 2023 rookie minicamp roster

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' draft class will practice for the first time Friday to start their annual rookie minicamp. And they aren't the only players showing up this weekend.
The two-day camp will feature Carolina's five draft picks – including first overall selection Bryce Young, second-round wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, and third-round outside linebacker DJ Johnson – as well as 12 undrafted rookies and 18 tryout players.
The full roster for the camp are listed below, including tryout players designated with an asterisk(*).
|Number
|Name
|Ht / Wt
|College
|9
|QB Bryce Young
|5-10 / 204
|Alabama
|15
|WR Jonathan Mingo
|6-2 / 225
|Mississippi
|22
|DB Jammie Robinson
|5-11 / 195
|Florida State
|31
|DB Rejzohn Wright
|6-2 / 193
|Oregon State
|32
|RB Camerun Peoples
|6-1 / 217
|Appalachian State
|34
|DB Nico Bolden
|6-3 / 208
|Kent State
|35
|DB Colby Richardson
|6-0 / 186
|LSU
|37
|DB Mark Milton
|6-2 / 191
|Baylor
|46
|LB Eku Leota
|6-3 / 252
|Auburn
|47
|LB Bumper Pool
|6-2 / 232
|Arkansas
|52
|LB DJ Johnson
|6-4 / 270
|Oregon
|61
|OL Ricky Lee
|6-5 / 289
|North Carolina A&T
|62
|OL Chandler Zavala
|6-5 / 325
|North Carolina State
|65
|OL J.D. Direnzo
|6-6 / 315
|Rutgers
|67
|OL Nash Jensen
|6-4 / 328
|North Dakota State
|71
|DL Jalen Redmond
|6-1 / 292
|Oklahoma
|83
|WR Derek Wright
|6-1 / 195
|Utah State
|87
|WR Josh Vann
|5-11 / 192
|South Carolina
|91
|DL Kobe Jones
|6-3 / 255
|Mississippi State
|5
|QB Taylor Powell*
|6-2 / 208
|Eastern Michigan
|16
|WR Austin Proehl*
|5-9 / 179
|North Carolina
|18
|WR Gary Jennings*
|6-1 / 216
|West Virginia
|19
|WR Emeka Emezie*
|6-3 / 212
|North Carolina State
|20
|DB Montrae Braswell*
|6-0 / 190
|Missouri State
|23
|DB J.R. Reed*
|6-1 / 194
|Georgia
|24
|DB Vernon Scott*
|6-2 / 202
|TCU
|43
|LB Marquise Blount*
|6-3 / 240
|The Citadel
|48
|LB Travez Moore*
|6-4 / 255
|Arizona State
|54
|LB Gavin Greene*
|6-0 / 250
|Mississippi College
|55
|LB Ace Eley*
|6-3 / 233
|Georgia Tech
|56
|LB Jordan Williams*
|6-0 / 225
|Baylor
|60
|OL Derrick Kelly*
|6-5 / 320
|Florida State
|64
|OL Dohnovan West*
|6-3 / 296
|Arizona State
|84
|TE Nakia Griffen-Stewart*
|6-5 / 260
|Pittsburgh
|93
|DL Zi'Yon Hill-Green*
|6-1 / 274
|Louisiana
|98
|DL Antwuan Jackson*
|6-2 / 300
|Ohio State
|99/85
|LB/TE Jordan Thomas*
|6-6 / 265
|Mississippi State