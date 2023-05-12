Panthers reveal full 2023 rookie minicamp roster

May 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' draft class will practice for the first time Friday to start their annual rookie minicamp. And they aren't the only players showing up this weekend.

The two-day camp will feature Carolina's five draft picks – including first overall selection Bryce Young, second-round wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, and third-round outside linebacker DJ Johnson – as well as 12 undrafted rookies and 18 tryout players.

The full roster for the camp are listed below, including tryout players designated with an asterisk(*).

NumberNameHt / WtCollege
9QB Bryce Young5-10 / 204Alabama
15WR Jonathan Mingo6-2 / 225Mississippi
22DB Jammie Robinson5-11 / 195Florida State
31DB Rejzohn Wright6-2 / 193Oregon State
32RB Camerun Peoples6-1 / 217Appalachian State
34DB Nico Bolden6-3 / 208Kent State
35DB Colby Richardson6-0 / 186LSU
37DB Mark Milton6-2 / 191Baylor
46LB Eku Leota6-3 / 252Auburn
47LB Bumper Pool6-2 / 232Arkansas
52LB DJ Johnson6-4 / 270Oregon
61OL Ricky Lee6-5 / 289North Carolina A&T
62OL Chandler Zavala6-5 / 325North Carolina State
65OL J.D. Direnzo6-6 / 315Rutgers
67OL Nash Jensen6-4 / 328North Dakota State
71DL Jalen Redmond6-1 / 292Oklahoma
83WR Derek Wright6-1 / 195Utah State
87WR Josh Vann5-11 / 192South Carolina
91DL Kobe Jones6-3 / 255Mississippi State
5QB Taylor Powell*6-2 / 208Eastern Michigan
16WR Austin Proehl*5-9 / 179North Carolina
18WR Gary Jennings*6-1 / 216West Virginia
19WR Emeka Emezie*6-3 / 212North Carolina State
20DB Montrae Braswell*6-0 / 190Missouri State
23DB J.R. Reed*6-1 / 194Georgia
24DB Vernon Scott*6-2 / 202TCU
43LB Marquise Blount*6-3 / 240The Citadel
48LB Travez Moore*6-4 / 255Arizona State
54LB Gavin Greene*6-0 / 250Mississippi College
55LB Ace Eley*6-3 / 233Georgia Tech
56LB Jordan Williams*6-0 / 225Baylor
60OL Derrick Kelly*6-5 / 320Florida State
64OL Dohnovan West*6-3 / 296Arizona State
84TE Nakia Griffen-Stewart*6-5 / 260Pittsburgh
93DL Zi'Yon Hill-Green*6-1 / 274Louisiana
98DL Antwuan Jackson*6-2 / 300Ohio State
99/85LB/TE Jordan Thomas*6-6 / 265Mississippi State

