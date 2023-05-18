Inside Josh McCown's process of evaluating QBs, Bryce Young

"If you're a naturally fast walker, you might be able to maintain the same pace, or if you're a really, really smart person, and you can handle things, you may be able to maintain the same pace and read that stuff," McCown said. "That's playing quarterback. (It) is 'Can your physical skill set, what we see about you, maintain the same the more we load your brain?' So the more the defense loads you, can you maintain? Some guys can, and some guys can't."

McCown would make a note if a play broke down in a clip to evaluate how the quarterback adapted. When it came to watching Young, he liked how the Alabama quarterback analyzed defenses to find his target, showing a "requisite level of processing speed" as he dissected coverage and came up with a play.

Young showed a high level of field vision that many prospects have on film. The difference with Young? Consistency.

McCown noticed how Young appeared to be equipped with a "menu of plays" at the line of scrimmage, noting the defense and making checks at the line of scrimmage without looking over to the sideline for guidance from coaches.

McCown saw quarterbacks frequently turning their heads to the sideline, seeking feedback, before adjusting the play. But he didn't see it often in Young's tape.

Young's poise at the line of scrimmage and command of the offense stood out, and it was a trait McCown kept in his mental notes.

"Everybody has done a little bit, but I would say it does more of it," McCown said. "It is rare. Like if you broke down all the guys, I would say I felt like – not having numbers in front of me or anything because I didn't mark it like that – but I felt like he did it less than anybody else, as far as looking at the sideline. I felt like they armed him with more before the snap, and he just kind of handled it."