Bryce Young takes "gems" from meeting with Tom Brady

"Where I was drafted doesn't entitle me to anything in this league," Young said. "I have never thrown an NFL pass in a game; I haven't done anything. I have no stats, no wins, nothing. So we're all on an even playing field. Once you get to the league, where you get drafted, that doesn't entitle me to anything. So I have to work."

Young returned to Carolina after the event and impressed head coach Frank Reich with his continued poise, control, and command of the offense – saying his rookie quarterback was a "10 out of 10."

"You could tell the way he was seeing it, the way he was working through progressions, accuracy of the throw, ball placement of the throw," Reich said. "It was all very good."

Reich said Young had taken more reps than veteran Andy Dalton in practice while he's learning and adjusting. The veteran Dalton has continued to start with the first team so that Young can watch him.

"It's really good for Bryce to see Andy handle things the way he's handling them," Reich said. "And obviously, Bryce has picked it up extremely fast. But it feels like we've got a good plan, and we're doing the right thing."

The chance to pick Brady's brain was another perk for Young as he transitions to the league, and it was one that he was sure to make the most of.