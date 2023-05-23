Panthers legend Greg Olsen wins Sports Emmy 

The 38-year-old has risen to the top echelon of sports broadcasting since he started in the booth during bye weeks while he was playing. He and Kevin Burkhardt became Fox's top duo after they were paired in 2021, and the two called Super Bowl LVII.

Olsen spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a player, including nine at Carolina, and caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns. He became the first tight end in league history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons when he did so from 2014-16.