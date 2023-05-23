Panthers legend Greg Olsen wins Sports Emmy 

CHARLOTTE – Greg Olsen can add another accolade to his career.
The Panthers legend and former tight end won the 44th Annual Sports Emmy for outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent on Monday.
Olsen won the honor over fellow nominees Andraya Carter (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network), and ESPN's Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning, and JJ Redick.
The 38-year-old has risen to the top echelon of sports broadcasting since he started in the booth during bye weeks while he was playing. He and Kevin Burkhardt became Fox's top duo after they were paired in 2021, and the two called Super Bowl LVII.
Olsen spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a player, including nine at Carolina, and caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns. He became the first tight end in league history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons when he did so from 2014-16.
In Charlotte, Olsen has remained active in the community since he retired from playing through his family's Heartest Yard foundation.
Once again in 2022, Greg Olsen and his family went to the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital to visit with patients and distribute his beanie. This year's version will be available for purchase at the team store at Sunday's game with proceeds going to benefit the hospital and their important work.