Jammie Robinson reuniting with Jaycee Horn at Carolina

He saw Robinson "flashing all over the tape," coming down with big hits, interceptions, and returning punts at the high school level. Then a rising college sophomore, Horn decided to form an early bond with Robinson and invited the prospect to stay at his dorm and sleep on his couch.

Horn admired Robinson's play on the field, and the two quickly built a connection off of it.

"He's just a dog, so I wanted him to come play with us," Horn said. "And now, I'm lucky he's on my team in the NFL."

They played together for two seasons before Horn went on to the NFL after the 2020 season. Robinson transferred to Florida State that same year after South Carolina parted ways with then-head coach Will Muschamp.

Robinson carved out a role as a starter during his time with the Gamecocks, playing in the secondary with Horn, an eventual first-round draft pick and future NFL teammate.