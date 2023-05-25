Jammie Robinson reuniting with Jaycee Horn at Carolina

May 25, 2023 at 02:27 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Jammie Robinson
Chanelle Smith-Walker

CHARLOTTE – If Jammie Robinson appeared particularly eager to sign his rookie contract and get rolling here, it's because he was.

And not many on the Panthers' current roster know the new safety's mindset and work ethic as well as Jaycee Horn – a fellow former South Carolina Gamecock who had his eye on him since Robinson was a high school recruit.

One year Robinson's senior, Horn recalled watching his future teammate's tape from Lee County High School (Georgia) with Travaris Robinson, then his defensive backs coach/defensive coordinator at South Carolina. Horn heard coaches talk about Jammie Robinson, a four-star recruit who won defensive player of the year in Georgia and won a state championship in his last year of preps, and wanted to encourage him to join the Gamecocks.

Related Links

He saw Robinson "flashing all over the tape," coming down with big hits, interceptions, and returning punts at the high school level. Then a rising college sophomore, Horn decided to form an early bond with Robinson and invited the prospect to stay at his dorm and sleep on his couch.

Horn admired Robinson's play on the field, and the two quickly built a connection off of it.

"He's just a dog, so I wanted him to come play with us," Horn said. "And now, I'm lucky he's on my team in the NFL."

They played together for two seasons before Horn went on to the NFL after the 2020 season. Robinson transferred to Florida State that same year after South Carolina parted ways with then-head coach Will Muschamp.

Robinson carved out a role as a starter during his time with the Gamecocks, playing in the secondary with Horn, an eventual first-round draft pick and future NFL teammate.

"That's another guy I can say I was on the field with him as a freshman," Robinson said of Horn immediately after being drafted. "He was a year ahead of me, and he was out there making calls, making checks, and I was out there with him doing the same thing, competing with him. So I already know he's a dog, and I'm a dog, for sure, too. We're going to definitely be able to click up together. Man, we're going to turn it up down there, for sure."

The Panthers picked Robinson with the 145th overall selection in round five of this year's draft. Horn was in the middle of a move when he saw an app notification about Carolina's pick come across his phone – he'd be playing alongside his former teammate and friend in the league.

He immediately called Robinson for a FaceTime. Robinson said Horn was among the first to ring after he got off the phone with the Panthers' brass.

"He's just like, 'You ready to work? It's that time. It's simple,'" Robinson said about his call with Horn. "He knew what type of guy I am; I'm a competitor. I love to compete. So he just told me, 'This is that time, bro. It's time to get to it.'"

Robinson admitted that going on day three of the draft gave him a "chip on his shoulder," and he showed the enthusiasm to prove himself when he became the first rookie from the 2023 class to ink his contract – doing so three days after the draft.

Horn wasn't surprised to hear Robinson was the first to sign the dotted line, and said it proved his "show you" mentality.

Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Jammie Robinson
Carolina Panthers

On the field, coaches have taken notice of Robinson's versatility, having played safety, nickel, and linebacker at various points in his college career. Head coach Frank Reich liked what he saw from Robinson playing in coverage during rookie minicamp – his first opportunity on the field as a professional.

And defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a positive early evaluation of him too.

"He's got a good feel for playing different spots," Evero said. "Obviously, that shows his intelligence and what he could do above the neck. So yeah, we're excited about him."

Robinson spoke confidently of what the Panthers would get from him right after being drafted. Now it's his time to show it.

"I know this pick is going to be the best pick in the draft," Robinson said. "Like, Carolina Panthers, y'all know I'm fixing to compete for a spot, and I'm just going to be a team guy at the end of the day also. But I know it's – there's not 144 guys better than me. But hey, it is what it is. The chips done fell, and I got that chip on my shoulder, too. So I'm just ready to work."

Best of Jammie Robinson during his college years

View photos of Florida State safety Jammie Robinson, drafted by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) warms up before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) warms up before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) returns a punt in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) and defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 21

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) returns a punt in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) and defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 21

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 21

American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) brings down North Carolina State wide receiver Christopher Toudle (29) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
8 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) brings down North Carolina State wide receiver Christopher Toudle (29) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 21

American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) is pulled down by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) after catching a pass during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 21

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) is pulled down by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) after catching a pass during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) runs after a catch as Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) tries to grab him during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
11 / 21

Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) runs after a catch as Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) tries to grab him during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 21

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is upended by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) on a carry in the second half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
13 / 21

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is upended by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) on a carry in the second half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is hit by Florida State defensive backs Brendan Gant, below, and Jammie Robinson (10) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
14 / 21

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is hit by Florida State defensive backs Brendan Gant, below, and Jammie Robinson (10) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2021 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) is knocked out of bounds by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
15 / 21

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) is knocked out of bounds by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SEAN RAYFORD/The Associated Press
Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah (84) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) in the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 59-42. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
16 / 21

Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah (84) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) in the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 59-42. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) breaks a tackle from Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
17 / 21

Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) breaks a tackle from Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina running back Ty Chandler (19) runs while Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
18 / 21

North Carolina running back Ty Chandler (19) runs while Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) makes a cut on Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
19 / 21

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) makes a cut on Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2021 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
20 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, left, strips the ball away from Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
21 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, left, strips the ball away from Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers 2023 preseason dates and times are set

The Panthers will open the preseason at home against the Jets and close the preseason against the Lions at home.

news

New defense, same Derrick Brown

He might be a defensive end in a 3-4 system now, but coming off a career season, the Panthers lineman is trying to keep things simple.

news

Panthers legend Greg Olsen wins Sports Emmy

The former tight end won in the outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent category for his work calling games with Fox.

news

Matt Corral learning "patience" and "perspective"

Last year's third-round pick is third on the quarterback depth chart, but he said Monday he's excited to be here to continue to work with this coaching staff.

news

Bryce Young takes "gems" from meeting with Tom Brady

The Panthers' rookie quarterback met with the seven-time Super Bowl champion while he was in Los Angeles for NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

news

Jonathan Mingo building on good first impression

Panthers wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said "the sky's the limit" for their second-round pick from this year's draft.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Time to get to work

The Panthers have done the heavy lifting of putting together a roster. Now they're seeing how all these new pieces fit together on the practice field.

news

Panthers release two players

The team waived quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams, leaving some roster spots as they head into OTAs next week.

news

Inside Josh McCown's process of evaluating QBs, Bryce Young

The Panthers' first-year quarterbacks coach dove into how he watches film and broke down what he liked about Carolina's rookie QB before he was the first overall pick.

news

Offensive line coach James Campen: "We're making bigger strides early"

Carolina offensive line coach James Campen likes the work he has seen so far from veterans and rookies along the line.

news

Ejiro Evero has seen "great improvement" in early offseason program

The Panthers' first-year defensive coordinator also shared his thoughts on Jeremy Chinn, and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown discussed the playbook.

Advertising