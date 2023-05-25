Jammie Robinson reuniting with Jaycee Horn at Carolina

CHARLOTTE – If Jammie Robinson appeared particularly eager to sign his rookie contract and get rolling here, it's because he was.
And not many on the Panthers' current roster know the new safety's mindset and work ethic as well as Jaycee Horn – a fellow former South Carolina Gamecock who had his eye on him since Robinson was a high school recruit.
One year Robinson's senior, Horn recalled watching his future teammate's tape from Lee County High School (Georgia) with Travaris Robinson, then his defensive backs coach/defensive coordinator at South Carolina. Horn heard coaches talk about Jammie Robinson, a four-star recruit who won defensive player of the year in Georgia and won a state championship in his last year of preps, and wanted to encourage him to join the Gamecocks.
He saw Robinson "flashing all over the tape," coming down with big hits, interceptions, and returning punts at the high school level. Then a rising college sophomore, Horn decided to form an early bond with Robinson and invited the prospect to stay at his dorm and sleep on his couch.
Horn admired Robinson's play on the field, and the two quickly built a connection off of it.
"He's just a dog, so I wanted him to come play with us," Horn said. "And now, I'm lucky he's on my team in the NFL."
They played together for two seasons before Horn went on to the NFL after the 2020 season. Robinson transferred to Florida State that same year after South Carolina parted ways with then-head coach Will Muschamp.
Robinson carved out a role as a starter during his time with the Gamecocks, playing in the secondary with Horn, an eventual first-round draft pick and future NFL teammate.
"That's another guy I can say I was on the field with him as a freshman," Robinson said of Horn immediately after being drafted. "He was a year ahead of me, and he was out there making calls, making checks, and I was out there with him doing the same thing, competing with him. So I already know he's a dog, and I'm a dog, for sure, too. We're going to definitely be able to click up together. Man, we're going to turn it up down there, for sure."
The Panthers picked Robinson with the 145th overall selection in round five of this year's draft. Horn was in the middle of a move when he saw an app notification about Carolina's pick come across his phone – he'd be playing alongside his former teammate and friend in the league.
He immediately called Robinson for a FaceTime. Robinson said Horn was among the first to ring after he got off the phone with the Panthers' brass.
"He's just like, 'You ready to work? It's that time. It's simple,'" Robinson said about his call with Horn. "He knew what type of guy I am; I'm a competitor. I love to compete. So he just told me, 'This is that time, bro. It's time to get to it.'"
Robinson admitted that going on day three of the draft gave him a "chip on his shoulder," and he showed the enthusiasm to prove himself when he became the first rookie from the 2023 class to ink his contract – doing so three days after the draft.
Horn wasn't surprised to hear Robinson was the first to sign the dotted line, and said it proved his "show you" mentality.
On the field, coaches have taken notice of Robinson's versatility, having played safety, nickel, and linebacker at various points in his college career. Head coach Frank Reich liked what he saw from Robinson playing in coverage during rookie minicamp – his first opportunity on the field as a professional.
And defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a positive early evaluation of him too.
"He's got a good feel for playing different spots," Evero said. "Obviously, that shows his intelligence and what he could do above the neck. So yeah, we're excited about him."
Robinson spoke confidently of what the Panthers would get from him right after being drafted. Now it's his time to show it.
"I know this pick is going to be the best pick in the draft," Robinson said. "Like, Carolina Panthers, y'all know I'm fixing to compete for a spot, and I'm just going to be a team guy at the end of the day also. But I know it's – there's not 144 guys better than me. But hey, it is what it is. The chips done fell, and I got that chip on my shoulder, too. So I'm just ready to work."
View photos of Florida State safety Jammie Robinson, drafted by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.