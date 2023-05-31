Former XFLer Jordan Thomas dives into defense

Thomas totaled 148 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches as a pass catcher in the XFL this season. At the same time, he was learning how to play on the other side, taking what he already knew from blocking at tight end and studying his new position off the field.

"I'm very adjustable; I've been able to play offense and blocking defensive ends, and I have an idea of what they want me to do, things like that," Thomas said. "Ever since I've been on this side of the ball, I've been studying a lot of defensive ends – like Preston Smith, guys like that (with) my body stature. I'm still learning."

The XFL schedule wrapped up April 22, and by May 12, Thomas was back on the practice field in the NFL offseason. He was one of three former XFLers that Carolina signed after tryouts, as defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson and wide receiver Gary Jennings also joined out of the spring league.

Thomas said he was driving back from Dallas to his home base in Mississippi when he got the call he'd been invited to try out at Carolina. He remained "adjustable" when he rushed home to unpack, pack again, and catch a flight to Charlotte.

"You've got to be ready," he said. "Stay on your toes. It keeps you on your toes, for sure. Honestly, it's all been fun. This has been a great transition. (I'm) happy to be back out here, honestly, and just taking it all in on the defensive side."