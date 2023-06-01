Brady Christensen's back on his feet, back to work

"It's huge. You've got to play as one, and you've got to know what all five are doing, so that helps a ton," he said. "I'd say the pre-snap talk, the communication, knowing exactly what you're doing. And you can mess with people; you don't have to call exactly what you're doing, and you can mess with the defense a little bit. And really switch it up, and get the defense guessing. That's the biggest part."

That communication with center Bradley Bozeman and Ekwonu is important, of course, but so are the daily reps he's getting now that he's back on his feet.

That wasn't anything he could take for granted this offseason, as he and Corbett went from the grind of a long season to a different kind of routine — rehabbing together and continuing to help each other.

Corbett's not out on the field yet and won't be for some time, which adds a wrinkle to a group that remained so fortunate and productive last year.

There will likely be some competition for Corbett's starting job at the beginning of the regular season, and they have some options. Cade Mays occupied the "next man up" role after replacing Corbett in the Saints game. The Panthers also drafted guard Chandler Zavala in the fourth round, adding another possibility to the mix.

Zavala has always played on the left (and next to Ekwonu himself at N.C. State), but has gotten some work on the other side as well. But as much as they value stability, the guys on that line know they can't take it for granted after the way last year finished.

Christensen and Corbett were together watching a drag race when Zavala was drafted, and they both know that adding talent to the position could impact them at some point. Campen said recently, "the competition's going to be very, very high this year," but that's been the case for last year's starting guards already, as they were pushing against the clock to get back on the field.

Christensen's ahead of his friend and fellow starter in that regard but said having a partner in the process was beneficial.

"It's always nice to have someone to push you, and I feel like we've done that for each other," Christensen said. "Even on the slow days in January and February, when it was just us in there, really pushing each other. It can get a little monotonous in the rehab, so we pushed each other every day."