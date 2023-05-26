First look: Panthers Blueprint

CHARLOTTE — When you see Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer in the team's draft room calmly say, "This is where it gets interesting," that might be the understatement of the offseason.
Because interesting would be the mildest possible way to describe what's happened here over the last five months.
The first teaser of Panthers Blueprint, presented by Coca-Cola, dropped Friday, and it gives just a taste of the expanded offseason show, which will be released in three installments later in June.
Beyond the traditional draft shows, Panthers Blueprint offers rare behind-the-scenes footage, as new head coach Frank Reich and Fitterer were generous enough to allow our cameras to document the franchise-changing process.
From the hiring of Reich and the building of a new coaching staff, to a more-active-than-anticipated free agency, to the deal for the No. 1 overall pick, to mic'd up access to their pro day tour, and eventual selection of quarterback Bryce Young, this show will document it all.
A process that began with the team's original quarterback and head coach returning and ended with the next quarterback of the future will be told in vivid detail.
Stay tuned for more, as we tie together the past, present, and future of the Panthers.
View photos of Bryce Young's arrival to Charlotte.