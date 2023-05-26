First look: Panthers Blueprint

Beyond the traditional draft shows, Panthers Blueprint offers rare behind-the-scenes footage, as new head coach Frank Reich and Fitterer were generous enough to allow our cameras to document the franchise-changing process.

From the hiring of Reich and the building of a new coaching staff, to a more-active-than-anticipated free agency, to the deal for the No. 1 overall pick, to mic'd up access to their pro day tour, and eventual selection of quarterback Bryce Young, this show will document it all.

A process that began with the team's original quarterback and head coach returning and ended with the next quarterback of the future will be told in vivid detail.