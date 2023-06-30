Panthers add a defensive lineman, waive safety

The Panthers added another big body along the defensive line in advance of training camp.

Free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth signed a one-year deal.

Stallworth played for Panthers head coach Frank Reich for two seasons in Indianapolis (2020-21) and spent time with the Chiefs and Texans last year. Originally an undrafted rookie from South Carolina, he was with the Saints in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder adds some experience and size to the front, which was part of a wide-ranging reconstruction this offseason. They began free agency by signing Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams and also brought in veterans Henry Anderson and John Penisini to help with the conversion to a 3-4 front.