Panthers add a defensive lineman, waive safety

Jun 30, 2023 at 03:09 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMove_Wide (4)

The Panthers added another big body along the defensive line in advance of training camp.

Free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth signed a one-year deal.

Stallworth played for Panthers head coach Frank Reich for two seasons in Indianapolis (2020-21) and spent time with the Chiefs and Texans last year. Originally an undrafted rookie from South Carolina, he was with the Saints in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder adds some experience and size to the front, which was part of a wide-ranging reconstruction this offseason. They began free agency by signing Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams and also brought in veterans Henry Anderson and John Penisini to help with the conversion to a 3-4 front.

To make room for Stallworth on the active roster, they waived safety Myles Dorn. The former UNC standout had signed in January after spending parts of the previous four years with the Vikings.

Related Content

news

Panthers claim safety Josh Thomas off waivers

The former Appalachian State product spent his first two years with the Bills, and was on the Cardinals practice squad last year.

news

Panthers add cornerback Greg Mabin

The veteran corner had worked with the team on a tryout basis during this week's minicamp, and adds some depth heading into training camp.

news

Jonathan Mingo signs his rookie deal

The former Ole Miss wide receiver made it official with the Panthers Tuesday, after they took him with their second-round pick in this year's draft.

news

Panthers claim two players off waivers

The Panthers claimed defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and running back Tiyon Evans off waivers, getting the roster to 90.

news

Panthers release two players

The team waived quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams, leaving some roster spots as they head into OTAs next week.

news

Panthers add to roster after rookie minicamp

The team signed three players who were here over the weekend on a tryout basis, among other moves on Tuesday.

news

Panthers re-sign offensive lineman Michael Jordan

Jordan returns to bring depth along the offensive line.

news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Johnson

The Panthers' new outside linebacker came to a deal after they traded up to get him in the third round of this year's draft.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Cam Erving

The veteran tackle brings some experience — and veteran wisdom — back to an offensive line that is expected to be a strength of a new offense.

news

Chandler Zavala agrees to terms on rookie deal

The guard from N.C. State will help the Panthers with offensive line depth while their starting guards recover from late-season injuries.

news

Jammie Robinson agrees to terms on rookie contract

The fifth-round safety agreed to a four-year contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Advertising