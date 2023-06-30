Terrace Marshall Jr. feels "clear" heading into third season

Thielen gave glowing remarks about Marshall during OTAs, sharing that he's also learning from the young pass-catcher.

"I've been so impressed from him off the field as well as on-field; he's got a lot of talent," Thielen said. "Not only does he have a lot of talent, he's a great kid – I shouldn't say kid, but I'm probably 10 years older – but he's a great guy that comes to work every single day with a smile on his face. He's been so great in the meeting room, and then being on the field with him, there's a lot of potential there. And I'm excited to be a part of it.

"I think he's excited to have a fresh start and just to be out there just playing the game that he loves. You can see it; you can see it out there in the huddle. I can pick up on those things. I can tell when a guy loves the game of football, and he's one of those guys I'm just excited to be around. Honestly, I'm learning from him. It's been fun to see how he runs some routes and learn a little bit from him as well."

Marshall said he has personal goals, but he keeps numbers and details to himself. He said his plans include "shooting for the stars," not cutting himself short, and that they're written down for him to remember.

Moving forward and making the most of this fresh start is what's most important to him.