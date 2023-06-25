Panthers Blueprint, Episode 2 coming Monday

CHARLOTTE — The most comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at the Panthers offseason overhaul continues this week.
The second episode of Panthers Blueprint will debut Monday at 6 p.m., on the team's YouTube channel.
You can see the first episode here, and the final episode is scheduled to drop Tuesday.
Episode 2 focuses on the work the Panthers did in free agency to make this a comfortable place for the rookie quarterback who would soon be joining them.
From the re-signing of center Bradley Bozeman (who shared his emotional thoughts on how the deal impacts his growing family) to a number of key additions on offense, the Panthers did plenty of heavy lifting in March.
The episode gives fans a chance to get to know new wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark Jr., running back Miles Sanders, and tight end Hayden Hurst, all of whom will be key targets this year.
Between that and some exclusive footage of the early offseason program, it's jam-packed with action — as the entire offseason was.
Episode 3 details the draft season. From the trade to acquire the first overall pick to the exhaustive investigative process that led them to quarterback Bryce Young, it shows all the steps that went into the monumental decision for the team.