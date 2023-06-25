Panthers Blueprint, Episode 2 coming Monday

From the re-signing of center Bradley Bozeman (who shared his emotional thoughts on how the deal impacts his growing family) to a number of key additions on offense, the Panthers did plenty of heavy lifting in March.

The episode gives fans a chance to get to know new wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark Jr., running back Miles Sanders, and tight end Hayden Hurst, all of whom will be key targets this year.

Between that and some exclusive footage of the early offseason program, it's jam-packed with action — as the entire offseason was.