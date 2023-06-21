For Panthers alumni, the past is present

"I think you get a different perspective," Proehl said. "When you're playing, you kind of get lost in some of your success. Some of you're just being in it, right? It's kind of like when your kids are growing up, and they can't wait to graduate high school. It's like, these are the best years, you know? So I've put it in perspective for these guys. Because that's what you get when you play for 17 years; you play when you're young, and you play when you're middle-aged, and I was fortunate to play when I was old. So I got to see the whole evolution. And now, being out. Just being able to compete, and walk out of that tunnel, was something I never took for granted. I think it's important when you've got players that have come back, especially for me that played here, coached here. So there's something in common, right?