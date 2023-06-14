Bryce Young doing the little things, feeling at home

And Burns, who studies quarterbacks from the other direction as closely as anyone, agreed that he was impressed with the quick command Young appears to have.

"He's smart. Because this is a pretty complicated system that they run, and they run a lot of different things," Burns said. "It's complicated from the outside looking in, so I know it's really complicated from his perspective. But he's smart. He's catching on quick. He's making great throws, and he's not making a lot of mistakes.

"But overall, he just fits the culture that we're trying to have in Carolina. Like coming in my rookie year, I was looking at the guys like Luke (Kuechly), Shaq Thompson, Christian (McCaffrey), Mario Addison, people like that, KK (Kawann Short). And that's kind of the mold that we got, like, it's no egos. It's like, it's all about getting better, it's all about working, and he fits that mold to a tee."

And Young's low-key demeanor has also helped him blend in. He said he planned to set up a group workout prior to coming to training camp in Spartanburg, but when asked if he had anything "fun" planned during players' last break before camp and the 18-week grind of a regular season, he said it was mostly just working out and preparing: "And I view that as fun."

His accuracy, his command of the material, and his ability to make quick decisions earned him his draft status. The diligence he's exhibited so far has earned him the respect of players like Burns.

And if you're trying to draw conclusions from an unpadded, non-contact set of practices in May and June, that's probably as good a first impression as you can make.

Asked about the biggest difference in himself now than six weeks ago, Young mentioned his "comfortability," which he credited to the extreme amount of coaching he's getting here and the welcome he's felt.

"And my teammates, again, embracing me, pushing me, holding me accountable," Young said. "We all take responsibility here; it's a great group of guys that all look in the mirror first. We all come together, see what we could have done better, and then we'll talk about it. So, you know, I think it's just being able to build time with this coaching staff and his team and build a connection.

"You know, honestly, I couldn't say one guy just because it's been so strong from everybody. From guys on offense, guys on defense, special teams; whether it's been my fellow rookie class. It's really been a family environment or family atmosphere, I feel like, from all angles, all levels, all different positions. I couldn't say one person has been able to stand out, because I feel like everyone. You know, this is a family; we've been able to come together. And again, for me being a rookie, this being my first experience, the NFL, I didn't know what it was going to be like. And for this to be what it is, I'm really grateful to be part of this."