Ask The Old Guy: School's out

It has been said that The Panthers are not Super Bowl contenders yet. Would a trade for pass rusher Danielle Hunter from the Vikings change that? — Paul, Corpus Christi, TX

There's actually a lot to unpack in that one, beginning with the question of team expectations and how hard this team should push the envelope this year. But mostly, this one can be explained by money.

For starters, I'm not even sure Hunter is actually available. Pass rushers of that quality are valuable commodities, and teams are loath to give them away. To make a deal like that, the cost would be steep, and the Panthers have already made a big trade using future draft picks (perhaps you've heard). And even if anyone traded for a player such as Hunter, the expectation would be the acquisition comes with a new contract for him.

The Panthers are working on a new deal for their own big-ticket pass-rusher in Brian Burns at the moment as well, and as tempting as it might be to imagine them together, that doesn't seem fiscally reasonable either. They want to keep him, and Burns wants to stay, so it feels like something that's going to work out.

I do think there's an interest in the market at the position. Adding another pass-rusher would help a number of things this defense is trying to do.

After watching six weeks of OTAs and minicamp, there are a few things you can pick up. Among the existing options they're trying to convert, it's probably fair to say Marquis Haynes Sr. is the furthest along the learning curve. He's an active pass-rusher anyway and has shown his value over the last few years as a situation substitute. If they had to play a game today (and it would be huge news if they did), it's reasonable to think he's starting in that spot opposite Burns.

At the same time, it's a little early to say that since we haven't seen any of them in pads. Because of the physical nature of the outside linebacker position in a 3-4, you're not going to get a perfectly accurate read on these guys yet. I want to see what rookie DJ Johnson looks like once the pads go on. The coaches who advocated for him believe he's the kind of physical player who will stand out then. If he shows up in camp and the preseason the way some of them expect him to, it's not inconceivable that he could be a starting-caliber player. He has the size and speed for it.