Yetur Gross-Matos dives into his move to outside linebacker

"The guys are doing a lot of different things technically and fundamentally than they've done in the past," Evero said. "We're really just focused in on that. We're not worried about depth charts or anything like that. We're just trying to get better. It really doesn't matter, even if you're a solidified guy like Brian Burns and (Jaycee Horn), or somebody that's trying to fight to make the team, the only thing that we can all control is just getting better and being the best version of ourselves. That's all we're emphasizing and working on. As we work through, those things will sort itself out."

There's a common thread for many of the younger players on Carolina's roster (and there are many of them) – they've dealt a lot with transition early in their careers.

Former defensive coordinator Phil Snow outlasted the more tumultuous offensive coordinator changes before last season's interim Al Holcomb came in ahead of Week 6, but Evero will be Gross-Matos' third coordinator in four seasons – and he came in with a completely new role for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defender.

"My initial reaction was a breath of fresh air," Gross-Matos said. "I'm excited about it; I know they're excited about it. We can talk about it all day because it's new for all of us. So (we) just try and learn as much as we can from each other's mistakes and what we do well."

Burns said he liked what he had seen from Gross-Matos, watching during OTAs while he recovered from an ankle procedure.