Five months in: Austin Corbett's rehab burden includes boredom

The first machine you see when you walk out of King's office is a Biodex, which looks like a leg extension machine strapped to a computer and a printer. It's like the diagnostic tests they hook your car to when it gets inspected, only in this case, the thing being diagnosed is human. And the machine costs more than a lot of cars. The monitor can offer immediate feedback to the player as he works on the machine, showing each movement as a data point.

King and Rogers are patient enough to explain to laymen terms like isometric and isokinetic. And that's helpful. But what's helpful to Corbett (who studied all this in college, considering med school before he realized he was good enough at football to make a living) is the data that comes out of the machine.

So getting King talking about a Bidoex machine is like asking an offensive line coach to discuss the jumbo package with extra linemen on the field — you're in his wheelhouse now.

"It allows us to look at strength in one limb compared to another," King said. "And even look at what that looks like compared to norms. And we can track his progress over time. It's serial testing. You can look at how fast someone moves through a range of motion. And the machine can provide their different speeds of resistance, their range of motion, one limb compared to the other, all of that."

So on the days when Corbett's not feeling the same kind of validation, King and Rogers pull out the charts. If you look at the difference between two days in the same week, it might seem small. Look at the difference over the last four months, and the graph is clearly moving in the right direction.

"That is the challenge with strength," King said. "I don't see big gains day to day; even week to week can be a challenge. But what's cool about this, as you look back a month ago, you realize, 'Wow, this is where I was, and this is where I am.' So it's important to have the graphs and the historical data so that you can see how you're progressing. The serial testing has been, I think eye-opening for him and us."

They take daily measurements of his strength, and with all those numbers, they can show him proof that he's getting stronger on both sides but also that the left side is climbing faster than the right. He's not up to the power and explosive-movement stuff that's coming, but the strength numbers are moving in the right direction.

He's catching up and getting close to even. The Biodex will put it in percentage terms, but when he thinks about the physical part, he can feel it.

"Those numbers within a week might drop, like if you're tired from the previous day," Corbett said. "Or maybe it's just a little better than the previous day. But it's just that steady rise that we've seen as we've done the Biodex for over a right about a month now. Just that it's constantly going up, but you can't just look at it daily or weekly time-frame; you have to zoom out and see the overall.

"It's like the S&P 500, right? Looking close, it might drop, but these amounts are going up."

Corbett laughed and said he appreciated the attention to detail. He's created a lot of data points this offseason, and someone has to enter them. He's not pushing those keys himself.