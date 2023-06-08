Jaycee Horn to miss the rest of OTAs and minicamp

CHARLOTTE — Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn will miss the rest of OTAs and minicamp with an injury to his left ankle and foot but is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of training camp.
Horn suffered the injury while working out on his own last weekend. He was examined on Monday by Dr. Robert Anderson, one of the leading foot and ankle specialists.
No surgery will be required, but he will be in a walking boot for a few weeks.
It's not the same foot Horn injured during the 2021 season.
The Panthers will have open OTA practice on Thursday and will close out the offseason program with a minicamp next week before the month-plus break before the start of training camp.
