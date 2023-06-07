Brian Burns changes jersey number to 0

He also feels good about what he'll look like, as one of the larger players to wear it (many of the rest are backs and receivers).

"It don't look good (on the smaller players)," Burns said. "I've seen all shapes and sizes. I've seen it on the 300-pounders, I've seen it on the little guys, but I feel like I'm going to look the best; I'm not going to lie to you."

He wore 99 at Florida State before the Panthers drafted him in the first round in 2019, but that was taken at the time by defensive tackle Kawann Short. He said he considered a different single-digit this offseason before reconsidering.

"I wasn't ever forced into 53, but it wasn't necessarily my number of choice," he said. "I thought about 9 because I was 99 in college. But then we drafted Bryce Young, and I was like, 'OK, never mind. I'll let that be that.'"

Burns is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl appearance in his old 53. He is currently recovering from offseason ankle surgery and is expected to be ready for training camp.