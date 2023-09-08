Eight months in: Austin Corbett is getting closer

The other new thing is the presence of his coaches.

Offensive line coach James Campen and assistant Robert Kugler have been monitoring some of Corbett's drill work when it starts before practices and walk-throughs. They're aware that all these steps are prescribed by the team's sports science and athletic training department, and they watch, too, so no one gets too far ahead in the work. Assistant athletic trainer Katy Rogers, who has been Corbett's guardian angel since the day in January they flew to Los Angeles together for his surgery (actually way before that), is always nearby.

"I mean, the way they handle their business here is just, it's outstanding," Campen said. "I mean, I can't tell you the care they're showing for him. And when you get to this stage, care, to me, equals confidence. When you get ready to move and clearly this strength staff and the medical people and the surgeons and, and the trainers — all the individual care and trust that goes into that breeds confidence.

"So when he goes out there, he can confidently progress because he also knows that, and they aren't going to screw him up because the training staff, Katy's right there, Corey is there saying no, that's too much. And we go on. It's so important to have that, because he's an eager guy. So having them knowing when he might need to pull back keeps him from putting on the pouty face."

Campen played seven years in the league himself and has been coaching for what feels like forever, so he knows about incremental gains being the only way to really make progress.

So when he looks at Corbett, he's seeing them.

"I'm amazed; like when we first started this process, when they asked us to come out and start doing some of those things, I'm like, holy crap, is he ready to play now?" Campen said. "You know, because they've got him so far. They've done such an awesome job with getting him to that. So, really, our job is to do drills, make sure the drills are in compliance with this rehab and under their direction to make sure that we're doing things in a progressive manner and not trying to skip a step.

"But in my mind, I'm like, holy s---, let's just go ahead and start doing all the drills. But there's a progression that has to be followed."