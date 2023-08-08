Seven months in: Austin Corbett feeling better, and feeling his fingers

He's played enough football that he's not going to become a hand model or anything, but he is enjoying having feeling again. Asked how he gets through that less-serious medical issue in a normal year, he said you can dip your hands in paraffin wax — "and that can feel good for a little bit" — but the relief is temporary.

"Tuesday is always the worst day," he recalls of the usual patterns of pain. "Between Tuesday and Wednesday, just the mental side of going out there on Wednesday, and it's a full padded practice. You know, your hands just feel like glass. You've got to just figure out a way, cinch down the tape a little tighter, get some of the blood out of there, and not feel them.

"It's awful. It's so hard to put in words what it does to your hands. And there's so very little you can actually do. It's not a crazy musculature. There's not a treatment. You can't really rehab it. But this time has been incredible for the hands."

Of course, the hands are the least of his concern at the moment, because there is a lot you can do for a knee, and he's doing it. And there are a lot of words to describe it, and he's reading them.

While it might look to fans on the hill like Corbett has it easier than the rest of the roster, his days may actually be longer and more strenuous in their own way. Because rehabbing a torn ACL comes with the physical burden of restrengthening your legs and getting them back into balance, along with the mental workload of watching all the same film and helping your teammates on the practice field. But it also comes with the bonus of the emotional toll of watching someone else do your job and not being able to do much about it.