For Austin Corbett, after 294 days, "it all poured out in that moment"

"I think it helps to know who he is as a person," Rogers said. "After all of last year, it was a normal game day. Just running back the same routine. It felt like nothing was different. I think everyone else was making it more of a big deal than he was. And I wanted to make sure from our perspective that we were making it as normal as possible because I think at times, that can be a little bit of a stressor on some people. So make it as normal as possible, make it the same routine.

"But deep down, you're not nervous; you're prepared. He's been 290 plus days of this, and he's been consistent throughout. So he's going to be consistent today. There's still work to be done. He's still got to maintain his body, and there's lots of football to be played left, but he is who he is, and he's consistent, and he's the ultimate pro. So I wasn't worried about him at all."

Corbett is aware of how fortunate he is to have this kind of care. If he was not a football player, or as good of one as he is, he might not have a cast of dozens whose job is to get him well and keep him there. So they were on his mind as he talked.

"That's exactly it for every single day to be coming into this place," Corbett continued. "Sitting down, having countless meetings with this athletic training staff, therapists, nutritionists, strength staff, sports science, we sit down with them every day. There's a set plan, and it's to see it all. You trusted it from the start, right?

"You knew it would happen and time would come, but to see it come out and for it to work out like that and just have emotions toyed with on that field goal, time and time again. It's, it's everything, it's truly special."

As he talked to a knot of reporters Sunday, there were moments when Corbett was about to break.

The same was true when Rogers spoke in a much quieter room a few minutes later. All the players had cleared out and headed into the night to celebrate with their friends and families. Rogers still had some work to do to be ready for the next day. She knows, as everyone on her staff knows that a rehab like Corbett's doesn't end when he steps back on the field; there's still recovery and maintenance and further strengthening that has to happen to keep him out there on the field. The job never stops.

But sometimes, when a special case crosses her desk, it's OK to pause for a second when you understand what it took to get to a moment like this one and to appreciate it.

Like Corbett, Rogers is quick to include all her fellow staffers who worked on this big grinning 305-pound project and for Corbett's wife and kids, who for large parts of the last nine months didn't have full access to their husband and father because of all the hours he had to spend at the stadium.

There are so many names that worked alongside Corbett it's impossible to list them all without leaving some out. But head athletic trainer Kevin King, head strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott, director of performance nutrition Kate Callaway, director of human performance Andrew Althoff, sports science coordinator Ryan Bellerose (the first human being Corbett actually blocked as he recovered), they were all there every day. Basically, the entire athletic training and human performance staff and many more people had hands on him at some point in this process, so the celebration was a shared one.

"In the day-to-day it seems long, but looking back, it's been so fast-forward," Rogers said. "So, I mean, it's easy when you have a person that knows the end in mind, that is so easy to set goals with, and he's been able to achieve them ahead of schedule and just been so good about holding himself accountable. But I mean, to see the leadership that he also brings and the comfort that he also brings in his room to Bryce and to the entire team. Like, he's the first person to run off to the line of scrimmage. And so he's, he's just who you want in your locker room through and through. So he makes it easy, makes my job easy. But it's honestly kind of hard because you have to keep him stimulated and, like, keep him entertained because he's always pushing. So, he's been, he's been good. And I'm glad for Madison and Ford and Landry, too. . . .