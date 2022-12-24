Only three players inactive for Panthers matchup with Lions

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers only had to make three players inactive for their game against the Lions, and with their injury situation, that list came down to strategic choices.

The team deactivated wide receiver Rashard Higgins, offensive lineman Larnel Coleman, and defensive end Amaré Barno for Saturday's game.

They kept safety Juston Burris up this week to give them a little extra secondary depth, though they're largely healthy.

The Panthers didn't give any players an injury status on the injury report this week.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn was a full participant in practice Thursday after he was limited earlier in the week with a shoulder issue. Cornerback CJ Henderson was a full participant in practice all week after leaving last week's loss to the Steelers.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

OT Larnel Coleman