OTA Notebook: A chance to build relationships

This spring, that's meant golf outings with team leaders like Shaq Thompson, Christian McCaffrey, and Jeremy Chinn, or a round with different position groups. But it's also as simple as sharing a meal, or a locker room ping pong tournament (he declared himself the champion of the 45-and-over division).

Walking into his first NFL job as a pandemic hit, Rhule wasn't able to enjoy that kind of interaction, since the league's COVID-19 restrictions kept people from being able to gather in groups.

Now, there's a distinct team-building vibe, and Rhule's trying to take advantage of it and focus on "what really matters."

"Having interpersonal contact is key," Rhule said. "No one can minimize; I don't care what business you're in. I don't care if it's the journalism business, media business or teaching business, or policing and law; life's about relationships. And you build relationships with propinquity and proximity and spending time together.