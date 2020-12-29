Panther Talk Recap: Winning in December

In this week's episode of Panther Talk, presented by Morris-Jenkins, Mick Mixon, Jim Szoke and Eugene Robinson talk with head coach Matt Rhule about winning in December while Jake Delhomme joins to recap the Washington win.
Podcast highlights include:
0:53 - Coach Rhule discusses winning now vs. a higher draft position, building a championship team, his game balls from Week 16 and Carolina's defense.
15:13 - Mixon, Szoke and Robinson discuss the Panthers defense and Dwayne Haskins.
22:34 - Mixon recaps Yetur Gross-Matos Monday presser.
27:04 - Jake Delhomme recaps the Washington game and reviews Teddy Bridgewater performance this season.
36:52 - The crew discusses Alvin Kamara and the high-powered Saints offense.
38:53 - How good is Drew Brees?
