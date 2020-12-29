Panther Talk Recap: Winning in December

Dec 29, 2020 at 10:29 AM

In this week's episode of Panther Talk, presented by Morris-Jenkins, Mick Mixon, Jim Szoke and Eugene Robinson talk with head coach Matt Rhule about winning in December while Jake Delhomme joins to recap the Washington win.

Podcast highlights include:

0:53 - Coach Rhule discusses winning now vs. a higher draft position, building a championship team, his game balls from Week 16 and Carolina's defense.

15:13 - Mixon, Szoke and Robinson discuss the Panthers defense and Dwayne Haskins.

22:34 - Mixon recaps ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ Monday presser.

27:04 - Jake Delhomme recaps the Washington game and reviews ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ performance this season.

36:52 - The crew discusses Alvin Kamara and the high-powered Saints offense.

38:53 - How good is Drew Brees?

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Panther Talk, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

